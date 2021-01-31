Clicks5.7K
Saints for Children: Don Bosco, the V. Mary, Saint Paul--uploaded by irapuato. Uploaded by paulinesav on May 26, 2011 These delightfull animated stories are a perfect introduction to the lives of …More
Saints for Children: Don Bosco, the V. Mary, Saint Paul--uploaded by irapuato.
Uploaded by paulinesav on May 26, 2011 These delightfull animated stories are a perfect introduction to the lives of saints. Each 4-minute story highlights how a particular saint followed Jesus. Saints for kids is ideal for home viewing and as a valuable resource in the classroom. Total running time: 136min.
Uploaded by paulinesav on May 26, 2011 These delightfull animated stories are a perfect introduction to the lives of saints. Each 4-minute story highlights how a particular saint followed Jesus. Saints for kids is ideal for home viewing and as a valuable resource in the classroom. Total running time: 136min.