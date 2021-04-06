The Impact of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal on the US Economy | EWTN News Nightly Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins to discuss the Biden administration's … More





Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins to discuss the Biden administration's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan. Griffith tells us how much of the money is going to things like roads and bridges, which is what most of us would think of as infrastructure. Griffith shares where the money is coming from and who is going to pay for this bill. The White House is saying that the plan is in part, "an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs." Griffith gives his insight on how this infrastructure bill would impact the US economy. He explains whether he believes the infrastructure bill will be passed and if there is any support from the Republicans.