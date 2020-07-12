Head Of French Bishops Dreams Of Women Cardinals

Noosphère

Rheims Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, 58, the president of the French Bishops, incensed feminism ideology. Talking to the magazine, he hoped, “that the Holy See will one day be led by the pope surrounded by a college of cardinals in which there will be women.”He thinks that nothing prevents women “from holding many more important functions in the workings of the institution, with everything being a matter of competence” - as if those who want be big in the Church could achieve it through these "institutions."He is also in favour of making up [invalidly ordained] female deacons but said at the same time that the apostolic succession of Holy Orders is reserved to men.Speaking about Islam, Moulins-Beaufort made the correct observation that the spread of religion “relies heavily on population growth” and noticed about the Moslems that “they have a lot of children - good for them.”