When the Persian Empire was at its zenith under King Xerxes, one of the most interesting and dramatic episodes of intrigue took place that almost succeeded in destroying all Jews in the known world.When Xerxes was planning his invasion of Greece, he banished his wife, Queen Vashti, for not obeying his orders. A seemingly inconsequential event left the king companionless just before he implemented his plans to expand the Persian Empire. Consumed with the expansion, Xerxes did not worry about finding a new queen immediately...The entire Jewish race seemed destined to perish. Mordecai started fasting in sackcloth and ashes, which was illegal to do in the presence of the king. When Esther heard of it, she sent Mordecai some clothes, but he refused to take them. It was then that she learned of the fate of her people.Mordecai told her that it was her duty to ask the king to stop the holocaust. At that point, Esther hadn’t been called on by the king in a month. If she appeared before the king without being summoned, she could be killed. She would only be spared if the king extended his golden scepter.Esther hesitated to go before Xerxes, but Mordecai told her that perhaps the only reason God had allowed her to become queen was to save her people from this holocaust. She sent back a response to Mordecai, asking that he and all the Jews in Shushan join her in a fast for three days and nights before she approach the king.So Esther resolved to risk her life for her fellow Jews, saying: "If I perish, I perish!"At the end of the three days of fasting and beseeching God, Esther went before King Xerxes. When Esther approached the king, he happily greeted her and extended the scepter toward her. She would not die, but she also wanted the same mercy extended to her people. She invited the king and Haman to a private banquet in an effort to gain the king’s favor. The first night of the banquet delighted both men. They both agreed to come back for a second night...Then Mordecai told them to reply to Esther, "Do not think that because you are in the king´s house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place and you and your father's house will perish. And who knows whether you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?" Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai: ""Go, assemble all the Jews who are found in Susa, and fast for me. Do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my maidens also will fast in the same way. And thus I will go in to the king, which is not according to the law, and if I perish, I perish!" Esther 4,13-16