Archbishop Thomas Wenski, U.S. Bishops Call on Congress for Support in Protecting Faith Communities

currentsnews A parish set on fire, the Blessed Mother thrown to the ground and the Son of God, decapitated — these are just some of the recent attacks on churches around the country, and bishops across the U.S. are calling for an end to it. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops joined other religious leaders in writing to Congress, urging lawmakers to quadruple the funding for a federal security grant program for non-profits. Just a few months ago, a Miami parish had a statue's head cut off. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami signed his name to that letter, and joins Currents News to discuss why increased funding for the federal security grant is important to protecting houses of worship.