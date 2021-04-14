Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Join Fr. Mitch in his LIVE Bible Study as he begins a discussion on interior discernment and answers questions about how to listen to God speak to … More

Join Fr. Mitch in his LIVE Bible Study as he begins a discussion on interior discernment and answers questions about how to listen to God speak to our hearts, minds and wills as well as learn the actual process of discernment of God’s will for our lives.