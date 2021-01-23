215. The mission that saves

“If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.For one believes with the heart and so is justified, and one confesses with the mouth and so is saved.For the scripture says, ‘No one who believes in him will be put to shame.’ For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; the same Lord is Lord of all, enriching all who call upon him. For ‘everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.’But how can they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how can they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone to preach?And how can people preach unless they are sent? As it is written, ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who bring (the) good news!’But not everyone has heeded the good news; for Isaiah says, ‘Lord, who has believed what was heard from us?’Thus faith comes from what is heard, and what is heard comes through the word of Christ.But I ask, did they not hear? Certainly they did; for ‘Their voice has gone forth to all the earth, and their words to the ends of the world.’” Romans, chapter 10, verses 9 to 18Let stop and meditate these questions: “How can they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how can they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone to preach?”Christ invites us to the mission that saves.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas