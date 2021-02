February 7 Blessed Pope Pius IX

(GIOVANNI MARIA MASTAI-FERRETTI). Pope from 1846-78; born at Sinigaglia , 13 May, 1792; died in Rome , 7 February, 1878.Before his papacyHis early yearsAfter receiving his classical education at the Piarist College in Volterra from 1802-09 he went to Rome to study philosophy and theology , but left there in 1810 on account of political disturbances. …