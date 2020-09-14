86. The confusion

There is confusion around Jesus. Instead of looking in each of their hearts, the people openly question themselves and become confused. Some say Jesus is the Messiah, others say no. Another group would like to stop him. They question the guards who come back:“‘Why did you not bring him?’ The guards answered: ‘Never before has anyone spoken like this one.’” John, chapter 7, verses 45 to 46The guards come back to some priests and pharisees and say to them, “Never before has anyone spoken like this one!” Let’s imagine the Romans, in the drawings of Asterix and Obelix, return to the emperor and say to him: “Ave, Caesar! These Gaul’s are too strong!”Here, the Love of Jesus is too powerful.Book: Let’s Love GodNormand Thomas