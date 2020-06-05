Melodramatic Francis: “Pachamama’s Wounds Bleed In Us”

The earth is “sick,” “wounded,” and “bleeding,” Francis again rattled down his environmental litany.
In a June 5 letter to Colombia president Iván Duque celebrating some World Environment Day, he dramatised that “we cannot pretend to be healthy in a world that is sick.”
Without explaining how, he whined that "the wounds inflicted on our mother earth are wounds that also bleed in us.”
He drew attention to himself and to celebrations surrounding the fifth anniversary of his Laudato Si which - according to Francis' melodramatic words - emphasises "the cry that mother earth lifts up to us.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAitgqnwnob
