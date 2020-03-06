What Dante Alighieri Thinks of Retired Popes

The last pope to resign before Benedict XVI was Celestine V, five months after his election, in 1294.
Shortly after, Dante Alighieri’s (+1321) Divine Comedy puts Celestine V, without mentioning his name, in an anti-chamber of hell.
Dante refers to him as “he who made for cowardice, the great refusal.”
He lives head-down in a hole, unable to see what is happening outside. His feet burn for ever in oil.
#newsLydowfpfzk
Clicks259
- Report
Social networks
So, you are placing B-XVI in hell, right? GOOOOOOOD!! You can't compare the curcumstances, when the Church held, not the power (Frederick II, his father, the Avignon exile, etc., demonstrate it), but the absolute AUTHORITY, and now, when it is universally persecuted. You have some nerve, doing this, I mean, the meassure with which you judge will be applied to you: don't talk, if you don't know …More
So, you are placing B-XVI in hell, right? GOOOOOOOD!! You can't compare the curcumstances, when the Church held, not the power (Frederick II, his father, the Avignon exile, etc., demonstrate it), but the absolute AUTHORITY, and now, when it is universally persecuted. You have some nerve, doing this, I mean, the meassure with which you judge will be applied to you: don't talk, if you don't know the circumstances... and everything sugests it was about an existential threat to the Church. Please, wake up!!!