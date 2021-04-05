Notker the Stammerer, was a musician, author, poet, and Benedictine monk at the Abbey of Saint Gall in modern Switzerland. He is commonly accepted to be the "Monk of Saint Gall" (Monachus Sangallensi… More

Notker the Stammerer, was a musician, author, poet, and Benedictine monk at the Abbey of Saint Gall in modern Switzerland. He is commonly accepted to be the "Monk of Saint Gall" (Monachus Sangallensis) who wrote Gesta Karoli, (the "deeds of Charlemagne"). - Wikipedia Notker I ( The Stammerer ) "In natale domini" (Séquence : "Natus ante saecula") performed by Ensemble Gilles Binchois and Dominique Vellard in France, 1997. classicalmelody