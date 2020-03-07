Clicks183
Humor And Animals - cat : i suppose that you can join me (Lisa Plummer)
So cute!
Post regulary on Gloria tv, I suppose that makes me one of the loons.
I attempted to mimic GTV's beloved loons by including phrases that the loons use with nearly every post they make. One other important characteristic about the loons. There is no joy or optimism in attitude with any of their posts. They are constantly at war. You would avoid them if you ever had the misfortune of meeting them in person.
Just kidding.Viva Christo Rey.
Interpreted/inspired by the prevailing loons who post regularly on GTV:
The evil schismatic, heretical, servant of Satan, black anti-cat has lured the unsuspecting, good Catholic, blonde doggie to the window (window symbolizes the world) in order to lead him into a world of depravity and evil. Regrettably the blonde dogged has, at least temporarily, fallen for the anti-cat’s cunning stratagems employed in manipulating/persuading the poor doggie to do what the evil anti-cat wants.
