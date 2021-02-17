Will ‘American Rescue Plan’ Fund Abortions, Violate Hyde? White House Press Secretary Asked As President Joe Biden continues pushing his 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—traveling to Milwauke… More





As President Joe Biden continues pushing his 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday night for a town hall—Pro Life organizations including Susan B. Anthony List are increasingly worried and concerned about millions of dollars quietly and secretly finding their way to abortion providers in the US. The Hyde Amendment prohibits US taxpayer dollars from funding abortion. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was directly asked about that today. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.