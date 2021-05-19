Crucifixion Display Vandalized at Catholic Church in Brooklyn Being Investigated as a Hate Crime A crucifixion display at a Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized last week. Police … More





A crucifixion display at a Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized last week. Police are investigating it as a possible hate crime. The pastor at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church discovered the vandalism last weekend. The crucifix display had been set up in 2010 in memory of his mother. An American flag outside the parish rectory was also burned. Monsignor David Cassato, the pastor of St. Athanasius in Brooklyn, joins to share what was going through his mind when he saw the vandalism. He described the situation as "Truly an act of hatred" and the saddest day at the parish since he arrived twenty years ago. Msgr. David tells us what his message is to the children of St. Athanasius School. He also describes another incident of vandalism at the diocese's office, regarding a statue of the Blessed Virgin. He explains whether the police have any leads on who committed these crimes. The pastor gives a message to those who are committing these crimes and says what he believes to be fueling it.