EWTN News Nightly | Monday, January 25, 2021

On EWTN News Nightly tonight: With one stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden, less than a week into his new administration, signed an executive order Monday reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. Biden signed the order during an Oval Office meeting with new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. No service member can be forced out of the service on the basis of gender identity. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops released an earlier statement critical of the president's position on sexual discrimination writing: "It threatens to infringe the rights of people who recognize the truth of sexual difference or who uphold the institution of lifelong marriage between one man and one woman." Plus, House Democrats will carry the sole impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate this evening. Arguments for impeachment against former President Donald Trump will begin on February 8th. Meanwhile, Pope Francis was forced to cancel several public appearances due to a recurring nerve pain that first struck him at the end of 2020. And Matt Hadro, Senior D.C. Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, joins us to discuss what the Biden Harris Administration is expected to do with the Mexico City Policy, which would use U.S. tax-payer dollars to fund abortion groups internationally. Finally, on this feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle, we take a closer look at his transformation from being a persecutor of Christians to being a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.