EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, April 7, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden once again went before the cameras on Wednesday at the White House pushing his multi-trillion dollar “American Jobs Plan.” Meanwhile, members of law enforcement testify on police policies and procedures in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin as the jury considers the former officer's actions during the arrest of George Floyd. And a new report says Christians in China are being held in secretive brainwashing camps. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, tells us what is known about this report and whether or not it is accurate. The Vatican is working to ensure 1,200 disadvantaged people in Rome will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to discuss the roll-out of vaccines for the poorest and most disadvantaged people in Rome. With the Biden administration now considering restarting construction of the border wall, as it continues to struggle with the crisis at the border, president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, shares what he thinks of the handling of the border crisis by the administration. And finally this evening, Catholic Congressman Jake LaTurner shares how having faith in God helps him with his work and family life. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, April 7, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden once again went before the cameras on Wednesday at the White House pushing his multi-trillion dollar “American Jobs Plan.” Meanwhile, members of law enforcement testify on police policies and procedures in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin as the jury considers the former officer's actions during the arrest of George Floyd. And a new report says Christians in China are being held in secretive brainwashing camps. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, tells us what is known about this report and whether or not it is accurate. The Vatican is working to ensure 1,200 disadvantaged people in Rome will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to discuss the roll-out of vaccines for the poorest and most disadvantaged people in Rome. With the Biden administration now considering restarting construction of the border wall, as it continues to struggle with the crisis at the border, president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, shares what he thinks of the handling of the border crisis by the administration. And finally this evening, Catholic Congressman Jake LaTurner shares how having faith in God helps him with his work and family life. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly