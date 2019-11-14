Inside Notre Dame, now missing its roof and medieval spire

Army General overseeing reconstruction of Notre-Dame has told the building's chief architect, who wants an exact replica of the old spire, to "shut his mouth". President Macron and General Georgelin … More

Army General overseeing reconstruction of Notre-Dame has told the building's chief architect, who wants an exact replica of the old spire, to "shut his mouth". President Macron and General Georgelin both want the new spire to be "contemporary"