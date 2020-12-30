This Is How to Overcome Ethno-Masochism

Stella Kamnga, a black French Facebook starlet, is know for denouncing left-wing whites who practice ethno-masochism and anti-white racism of Blacks who live in France but have no intention to return to Africa.On December 23, Kamnga wrote on Twitter.com,“All white people who feel bad about being rich because they are white, or about having ‘privileges’ because they are white, please write to me, I'll make a sacrifice and commit myself to taking over your patrimony which annoys you so much. With kind regards, Stella K.”