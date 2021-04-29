April 29 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,16-20. When Jesus had washed the disciples' feet, he said to them: "Amen, amen, I say to you, no slave is greater … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,16-20.

When Jesus had washed the disciples' feet, he said to them: "Amen, amen, I say to you, no slave is greater than his master nor any messenger greater than the one who sent him.

If you understand this, blessed are you if you do it.

I am not speaking of all of you. I know those whom I have chosen. But so that the scripture might be fulfilled, 'The one who ate my food has raised his heel against me.'

From now on I am telling you before it happens, so that when it happens you may believe that I AM.

Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever receives the one I send receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me."