English Tabloid Wants the Head Of Father John Zuhlsdorf

The famous blogger, Father John Zuhlsdorf, 61, has been carrying out daily live-streamed exorcisms against “fraud” and “lying” during the vote-counting process in the United States.He did so because for him “there’s enough evidence to demonstrate that there was fraud in some places." For him, the fraud "didn’t happen by itself" and it was "well-organised.”However, Pro-Francis’ journalist Christopher Lamb (TheTablet.co.uk, January 8) went after Zuhlsdorf, and even involved Madison Bishop Donald Hying, Zuhlsdorf's superior, who swiftly disassociated himself from his priest by saying that "a number of people have falsely concluded that I, as the Bishop of Madison, gave Father John Zuhlsdorf permission to perform the rite of the sacramental of exorcism in relation to partisan political activity, to those seeking or holding elected office, or to recent developments in electoral politics in our country,”Hying only admitted that he gave Father Zuhlsdorf a temporary permission to carry out exorcisms “for the intention of alleviation from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic.”Zuhlsdorf who is an American, was ordained for Velletri-Segni Diocese, Italy, in 1991 but later changed his incardination to Madison Diocese.In a mean 2019 letter, Velletri-Segni Bishop Apicella disassociated himself from Zuhlsdorf and his blog, "Somebody who combines arguments of faith and morals with photos of birds, Chinese food and aircraft seats, as well as boasting about a firearms license, speaks for itself and I do not see what theological or scientific credibility he can have.”Lamb does not conceal his intentions when he says, “It is unclear what sanction, if any, Father Zuhlsdorf will face from his bishop in Madison.”