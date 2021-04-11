Clicks1.1K
Church of St. Zeno - Inside Verona. Inside Verona on Oct 4, 2015 Romanesque Basilica built in the XII century in honor of the eighth Bishop of Verona and beloved patron Saint of the city, Zeno. Very …More
Church of St. Zeno - Inside Verona.
Inside Verona on Oct 4, 2015 Romanesque Basilica built in the XII century in honor of the eighth Bishop of Verona and beloved patron Saint of the city, Zeno. Very famous are the bronze plates of the portal and the triptych of Andrea Mantegna, “the Virgin on the throne”.Saint Zeno of Verona
12 April
21 May (translation of relics; Verona, Italy; Cerea, Italy)
6 December (episcopal consecration)
last Sunday in May (Vermezzo, Italy)
18 June (Rolo, Italy)
16 August (Bolbeno, Italy; Montecastello, Italy)
2 September (Naturno, Italy)
8 September (Finale Emilia, Italy)
9 December (Cassano d’Adda, Italy; Lugagnando Val d’Arda, Italy; Maclodio, Italy; Onigo Pederobba, Italy; San Zeno Naviglio, Italy)
Profile
Bishop of Verona, Italy from 362 until his death. Noted preacher. Opposed Arianism and welcomed many refugees from North Africa who were fleeing persecution by Arians. Many of his written sermons have survived to today. Involved in bringing the relics of Saint Firmus and Saint Rusticus to Verona. Legend says he was stolen at birth and briefly replaced by a demonic changling. Possibly martyred in the persecutions of Gallienus.
Born
c.300 at Mauretania near Algiers, North Africa
Died
12 April 371
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
anglers
children learning to speak
children learning to walk
fishermen
newborn babies
—
Verona, Italy, city of
Verona, Italy, diocese of
Ambivere, Italy
Aviano, Italy
Bolbeno, Italy
Borso del Grappa, Italy
Caino, Italy
Cambiago, Italy
Campione d’Italia, Italy
Cassano d’Adda, Italy
Castano Primo, Italy
Cene, Italy
Cerea, Italy
Cisano Bergamasco, Italy
Finale Emilia, Italy
Fossalta di Portogruaro, Italy
Fumane, Italy
Lugagnano Val d’Arda, Italy
Maclodio, Italy
Momo, Italy
Montecastello, Italy
Naturno, Italy
Odolo, Italy
Olgiate Molgora, Italy
Onigo di Pederobba, Italy
Osio Sopra, Italy
Osio Sotto, Italy
Palù, Italy
Passirano, Italy
Pianico, Italy
Rivarolo del Re ed Uniti, Italy
Rolo, Italy
Roverchiara, Italy
Sale Marasino, Italy
San Zeno di Montagna, Italy
San Zeno Naviglio, Italy
San Zenone al Lambro, Italy
San Zenone degli Ezzelini, Italy
Sovramonte, Italy
Valera Fratta, Italy
Vermezzo, Italy
Zugliano, Italy
Representation
fish
fishing rod
bishop with a fish tied to his crozier
bishop holding a fishing rod
catholicsaints.info/saint-zeno-of-verona/
Inside Verona on Oct 4, 2015 Romanesque Basilica built in the XII century in honor of the eighth Bishop of Verona and beloved patron Saint of the city, Zeno. Very famous are the bronze plates of the portal and the triptych of Andrea Mantegna, “the Virgin on the throne”.Saint Zeno of Verona
12 April
21 May (translation of relics; Verona, Italy; Cerea, Italy)
6 December (episcopal consecration)
last Sunday in May (Vermezzo, Italy)
18 June (Rolo, Italy)
16 August (Bolbeno, Italy; Montecastello, Italy)
2 September (Naturno, Italy)
8 September (Finale Emilia, Italy)
9 December (Cassano d’Adda, Italy; Lugagnando Val d’Arda, Italy; Maclodio, Italy; Onigo Pederobba, Italy; San Zeno Naviglio, Italy)
Profile
Bishop of Verona, Italy from 362 until his death. Noted preacher. Opposed Arianism and welcomed many refugees from North Africa who were fleeing persecution by Arians. Many of his written sermons have survived to today. Involved in bringing the relics of Saint Firmus and Saint Rusticus to Verona. Legend says he was stolen at birth and briefly replaced by a demonic changling. Possibly martyred in the persecutions of Gallienus.
Born
c.300 at Mauretania near Algiers, North Africa
Died
12 April 371
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
anglers
children learning to speak
children learning to walk
fishermen
newborn babies
—
Verona, Italy, city of
Verona, Italy, diocese of
Ambivere, Italy
Aviano, Italy
Bolbeno, Italy
Borso del Grappa, Italy
Caino, Italy
Cambiago, Italy
Campione d’Italia, Italy
Cassano d’Adda, Italy
Castano Primo, Italy
Cene, Italy
Cerea, Italy
Cisano Bergamasco, Italy
Finale Emilia, Italy
Fossalta di Portogruaro, Italy
Fumane, Italy
Lugagnano Val d’Arda, Italy
Maclodio, Italy
Momo, Italy
Montecastello, Italy
Naturno, Italy
Odolo, Italy
Olgiate Molgora, Italy
Onigo di Pederobba, Italy
Osio Sopra, Italy
Osio Sotto, Italy
Palù, Italy
Passirano, Italy
Pianico, Italy
Rivarolo del Re ed Uniti, Italy
Rolo, Italy
Roverchiara, Italy
Sale Marasino, Italy
San Zeno di Montagna, Italy
San Zeno Naviglio, Italy
San Zenone al Lambro, Italy
San Zenone degli Ezzelini, Italy
Sovramonte, Italy
Valera Fratta, Italy
Vermezzo, Italy
Zugliano, Italy
Representation
fish
fishing rod
bishop with a fish tied to his crozier
bishop holding a fishing rod
catholicsaints.info/saint-zeno-of-verona/
Saints of the Day:
Acutina
Alferius of La Cava
Andrew of Montereale
Artemón of Caesarea
Basil of Parion
Constantine of Gap
Damian of Pavia
David Uribe Velasco
Erkemboden of Thérouanne
Florentin of Arles
Joseph Moscati
Julius I, Pope
Lorenzo of Belem
Peter of Montepiano
Sabas the Lector
Teresa of the Andes
Tetricus of Auxerre
Victor of Braga
Vissia of Fermo
Wigbert
Zeno of Verona
—
…More
Acutina
Alferius of La Cava
Andrew of Montereale
Artemón of Caesarea
Basil of Parion
Constantine of Gap
Damian of Pavia
David Uribe Velasco
Erkemboden of Thérouanne
Florentin of Arles
Joseph Moscati
Julius I, Pope
Lorenzo of Belem
Peter of Montepiano
Sabas the Lector
Teresa of the Andes
Tetricus of Auxerre
Victor of Braga
Vissia of Fermo
Wigbert
Zeno of Verona
—
…More
Saints of the Day:
Acutina
Alferius of La Cava
Andrew of Montereale
Artemón of Caesarea
Basil of Parion
Constantine of Gap
Damian of Pavia
David Uribe Velasco
Erkemboden of Thérouanne
Florentin of Arles
Joseph Moscati
Julius I, Pope
Lorenzo of Belem
Peter of Montepiano
Sabas the Lector
Teresa of the Andes
Tetricus of Auxerre
Victor of Braga
Vissia of Fermo
Wigbert
Zeno of Verona
—
Ailell of Cologne
catholicsaints.info/12-april/
Acutina
Alferius of La Cava
Andrew of Montereale
Artemón of Caesarea
Basil of Parion
Constantine of Gap
Damian of Pavia
David Uribe Velasco
Erkemboden of Thérouanne
Florentin of Arles
Joseph Moscati
Julius I, Pope
Lorenzo of Belem
Peter of Montepiano
Sabas the Lector
Teresa of the Andes
Tetricus of Auxerre
Victor of Braga
Vissia of Fermo
Wigbert
Zeno of Verona
—
Ailell of Cologne
catholicsaints.info/12-april/