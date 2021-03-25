Annunciation Window "To this, the noble Virgin, replying, said to him, "I am the humble maidservant of almighty God. To you, heavenly messenger, and bearer of such a great secret, I give my … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Annunciation Window"To this, the noble Virgin, replying, said to him, "I am the humble maidservant of almighty God. To you, heavenly messenger, and bearer of such a great secret, I give my consent, and wishing to see done what I hear, I am ready to obey the will of God."" – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here . Stained glass window from a church in Avila.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr