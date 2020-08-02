the Saddest, yet most inspiring story of what God did in China

China Cry: The Nora Lam Story, Christianity during China's Cultural Revolution China Cry is the true story of love, courage, and struggles of one women-Nora Lam-whose Christian faith leads her to … More

China Cry: The Nora Lam Story, Christianity during China's Cultural Revolution

China Cry is the true story of love, courage, and struggles of one women-Nora Lam-whose Christian faith leads her to make the ultimate choice between life and death. Set in China some thirty years before the bloody Tiananmen Square massacre, this sweeping dram portrays the harsh reality of the repressive Communist regime and Nora Lam's indomitable will to survive.