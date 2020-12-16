 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks4.7K
Irapuato
4
The Huron Carol - Catholic Christmas Songs. catholicpeter on Jan 3, 2011This is Canada's oldest Christmas Carol. It was written by a Jesuit missionary to the Huron people, Jean de Brebeuf, in 1643. …More
The Huron Carol - Catholic Christmas Songs.

catholicpeter on Jan 3, 2011This is Canada's oldest Christmas Carol. It was written by a Jesuit missionary to the Huron people, Jean de Brebeuf, in 1643. This, of course, is the English version of the song, which varies from the original. The recording is from the CD 'A Noteworthy Christmas', and is performed by the Exultate Chamber Singers. This version eliminates the third verse...
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato mentioned this post in The Huron Carol
Irapuato
  • Report
Ana Luisa M.R 😇 Bendiciones en el 2019
Irapuato
  • Report
✍️ No, I didn't--but it looks like "thomas papineau" did... 👍 Thanks for the extra Info... 🤗
ACLumsden
  • Report
Hey Ira, I think you posted this already. BUT! It is a real testament to good inculturalisation: the first of the Roman Catholic church modes were used to compose a chant that the Huron people could relate to, while keeping the beauty of the modal music and Catholicity of same.

Simply stunning! 🙂
Irapuato
  • Report
This is Canada's oldest Christmas Carol. It was written by a Jesuit missionary to the Huron people, Jean de Brebeuf, in 1643. This, of course, is the English version of the song, which varies from the original. The recording is from the CD 'A Noteworthy Christmas', and is performed by the Exultate Chamber Singers. This version eliminates the third verse...
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up