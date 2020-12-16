Clicks4.7K
The Huron Carol - Catholic Christmas Songs. catholicpeter on Jan 3, 2011This is Canada's oldest Christmas Carol. It was written by a Jesuit missionary to the Huron people, Jean de Brebeuf, in 1643.
This is Canada's oldest Christmas Carol. It was written by a Jesuit missionary to the Huron people, Jean de Brebeuf, in 1643. This, of course, is the English version of the song, which varies from the original. The recording is from the CD 'A Noteworthy Christmas', and is performed by the Exultate Chamber Singers. This version eliminates the third verse...
Ana Luisa M.R Bendiciones en el 2019
Hey Ira, I think you posted this already. BUT! It is a real testament to good inculturalisation: the first of the Roman Catholic church modes were used to compose a chant that the Huron people could relate to, while keeping the beauty of the modal music and Catholicity of same.
