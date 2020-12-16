Pell Has Evidence: “Vatican Officials Conspired To Destroy Me”

Cardinal Pell has “some evidence but no proof” that figures within the Vatican conspired to “destroy” him.He told Italian State television that most senior Vatican figures who attempted to reform the Holy See's finances “have been attacked by the media on the level of reputation in one way or another.”Asked if he suspected there was a link between his financial reforms and the false accusations against him, Pell replied: “Of course I suspected it.” And, “In Australia, everyone I work with has no doubt that the link is obvious.”Pell hopes "for the good of the Church" that there wan't be enough evidence to prove that Vatican money was used to corrupt or to poison the public atmosphere against him.