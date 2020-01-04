Episcopal Consecration Cancelled

The episcopal consecration of the Norway born Trappist Abbot Erik Varden, 45, of Mount St Bernard, England, scheduled for January 4, was cancelled.Francis appointed him in October as the bishop of Trondheim, Norway.The Norway Nuncio announced that Varden suffers a chronic fatigue and that his ordination was suspended "for the moment." It is unlikely that he will ever be consecrated.Chronic fatigue limits a person's ability to carry out ordinary daily activities. Other symptoms may include difficulty with thinking or memory and with sitting or standing, muscle pain, headache, tender lymph nodes in the neck or armpits, recurring sore throat, digestive issues, night sweats, or sensitivities to foods, chemicals, or noise. There is no cure.