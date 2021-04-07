President Biden Visits Vaccination Site in VA; as White House Stands by Equality Act President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Virginia Tuesday as the White House tries to motivate Americans … More





President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Virginia Tuesday as the White House tries to motivate Americans yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get one. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, says "We are at a point where there are enough, there's enough supply, there are enough vaccinators, there are enough vaccination sites that every American adult is eligible April 19th." Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris departs Los Angeles to visit a vaccination site in Chicago. And as the Equality Act is debated in Congress, the White House is clear where it stands, despite fears by Catholic physicians and Catholic hospitals that their conscience rights will be trampled if it becomes law. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Visits Vaccination Site in VA; as White House Stands by Equality ActPresident Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Virginia Tuesday as the White House tries to motivate Americans yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get one. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, says "We are at a point where there are enough, there's enough supply, there are enough vaccinators, there are enough vaccination sites that every American adult is eligible April 19th." Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris departs Los Angeles to visit a vaccination site in Chicago. And as the Equality Act is debated in Congress, the White House is clear where it stands, despite fears by Catholic physicians and Catholic hospitals that their conscience rights will be trampled if it becomes law. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly