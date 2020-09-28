Tasuta E-raamat “God’s Tenderness: Reflections on His Mercy”

E-RAAMATUD

iTunes iBooks

Google Play Books

ePub

Mobi

This free eBook brings together a number of articles published on this website during the Jubilee Year of Mercy convoked by Pope Francis.02.01.2017This book attempts to be a help to continue meditating and putting into practice the central trait of the Gospel which Pope Francis has encouraged us to rediscover during the Jubilee Year of Mercy (8 December 2015 to 20 November 2016). As the Prelate of Opus Dei write at the time, the closing of the Holy Year will then not be “a destination point and turning to other things, but rather a departure point to undertake the path of our Christian progress with renewed eagerness”.The articles in this edition first appeared on the web when the Holy Door was opened in every corner of the world. Mercy is approached from various aspects: the apostolic mission, Christian fraternity, sin and penance, the works of mercy, etc.Consideration for meditations and suggestions for daily life have been selected from the Scriptures, the Magisterium of Pope Francis and his predecessors, and from the teachings of St Josemaría Escrivá. For the call to be “merciful like the Father” is always close at hand.