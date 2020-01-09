Clicks133
The terrible indifrence and lack of Christlike qualities in this pontificate!
The times are upon is, when the climate change is more important for the Church than milions children being murdered by own mothers. The times when Pope plays with fools and thousands of souls are …More
The times are upon is, when the climate change is more important for the Church than milions children being murdered by own mothers. The times when Pope plays with fools and thousands of souls are dying daily....many Christians murdered, tortured!!!! Times are upon us where the Vatican is overun by the heretic and gay mafia. We live in the Times, where ortodox are trampled by heterodox in the Church. We live in the Times, where NOBODY ACTUALLY CARES !
The man Bergoglio who the world recognizes as "pope" was not canonically elected. He is not a pope either now or at any time in the past.
The actual real living pope is Benedict xvi who attempted but failed to resign the Chair of St.Peter in a manner required by the laws of the church.
The actual real living pope is Benedict xvi who attempted but failed to resign the Chair of St.Peter in a manner required by the laws of the church.