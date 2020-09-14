Clicks34

The Faith at 20 (10): Sharing the Faith

jamacor
"Sharing the faith" Carla, who is studying law in Argentina, speaks about sharing her love for God with her friends. A new video in the "What faith means when you're twenty" series. opusdei.org/en/…More
"Sharing the faith"

Carla, who is studying law in Argentina, speaks about sharing her love for God with her friends. A new video in the "What faith means when you're twenty" series.

opusdei.org/en/video/sharing-the-faith/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up