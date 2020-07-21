Joe Biden Accidentally Calls for Jihad against America

Presidential candidate Joe Biden, addressing Emgage Action's Million Muslim Votes Summit, just shared a hadith in which Muhammad told his followers to strive against evil with the hand, with the … More

Presidential candidate Joe Biden, addressing Emgage Action's Million Muslim Votes Summit, just shared a hadith in which Muhammad told his followers to strive against evil with the hand, with the tongue, or with the heart. The problem is that, in context, Muhammad was encouraging Muslims to wage various types of jihad (jihad of the hand, jihad of the tongue, and jihad of the heart) against anyone who is in rebellion against Sharia (Islamic Law). Hence, former Vice President of the United States of America Joe Biden accidentally called for jihad against his own country. David Wood discusses the issue.