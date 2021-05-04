Clicks17
fatherjeffrey
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Sr Mary McCormick, OSU Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Sr. Mary McCormick, OSU. Topic is the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. May 10, 2021.More
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Sr Mary McCormick, OSU

Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Sr. Mary McCormick, OSU. Topic is the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. May 10, 2021.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up