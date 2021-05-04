Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Sr Mary McCormick, OSU Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Sr. Mary McCormick, OSU. Topic is the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. May 10, 2021. More

Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Sr Mary McCormick, OSU



Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Sr. Mary McCormick, OSU. Topic is the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. May 10, 2021.