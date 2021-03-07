Clicks2
Prayer of Suffrage for the victims of war at Hosh-Al-Bieaa, Mosul | Papal Visit to Iraq | Live. Prayer of Suffrage for the victims of war at Hosh-Al-Bieaa (Church Square), Mosul. The most awaited …More
Prayer of Suffrage for the victims of war at Hosh-Al-Bieaa, Mosul | Papal Visit to Iraq | Live.
Prayer of Suffrage for the victims of war at Hosh-Al-Bieaa (Church Square), Mosul. The most awaited visit of the Holy Father to Iraq; Pope Francis is the first Pontiff to visit the homeland of our patriarch, Abraham.
For more videos, visit Shalom World at shalomworld.org/show/apostolic-journey-to-iraq
This Apostolic journey is sure to bring consolation and hope to the many Iraqi Christians. Join us, LIVE, for the Apostolic journey to the historic cities of Iraq on your Shalom World.
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
iOS: apps.apple.com/…pp/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android: play.google.com/…ino.shalomworld&hl=en_IN&gl=GB
TO SUPPORT US
payments.shalommedia.org/tvdonation
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
Prayer of Suffrage for the victims of war at Hosh-Al-Bieaa (Church Square), Mosul. The most awaited visit of the Holy Father to Iraq; Pope Francis is the first Pontiff to visit the homeland of our patriarch, Abraham.
For more videos, visit Shalom World at shalomworld.org/show/apostolic-journey-to-iraq
This Apostolic journey is sure to bring consolation and hope to the many Iraqi Christians. Join us, LIVE, for the Apostolic journey to the historic cities of Iraq on your Shalom World.
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
iOS: apps.apple.com/…pp/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android: play.google.com/…ino.shalomworld&hl=en_IN&gl=GB
TO SUPPORT US
payments.shalommedia.org/tvdonation
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A