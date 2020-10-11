Pakistani court acquits Christian man sentenced to death for ‘blasphemy’ | SW NEWS | 160

Shalomworld A court in Pakistan has acquitted a Christian man who had been facing the death penalty for blasphemy. 40-year-old Sawan Masih from the Eastern city of Lahore was arrested back in 2013 … More

Shalomworld A court in Pakistan has acquitted a Christian man who had been facing the death penalty for blasphemy. 40-year-old Sawan Masih from the Eastern city of Lahore was arrested back in 2013 after allegedly insulting the Prophet Mohammed during a conversation with a Muslim friend. The father of three was then sentenced to death in 2014 under Pakistan's blasphemy laws and has spent the last six years in prison. Mr. Masih has always denied the charge of blasphemy claiming the allegation was fabricated by a local businessman who wanted to steal his property and drive Christians from his neighborhood. This week the Lahore High Court sided with Mr. Masih and quashed his conviction. Pakistan is an officially Muslim country. Catholic League defends charismatic Christian group from attack The civil rights advocacy group, the Catholic League, has jumped to the defense of the charismatic Christian organization, People of Praise, of which U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is a member. Catholic League President Bill Donohue notes that, in a bid to block Judge Barrett’s appointment, some of her opponents have suggested that People of Praise is, “a fringe cult”. Mr. Donohue says that such claims are nonsense, stating that the ecumenical community is, in fact, comprised of many well-educated Christians. Hence, he says, any U.S. Senator who wishes to vote against Judge Barrett will have to do better than representing People of Praise as, “some kind of nutty organization.” Archbishop Akubeze: Prayer most potent weapon in fighting Nigeria’s problems Prayer is the most potent weapon that Nigerian Christians have when it comes to tackling the problems of Africa’s most populous country. That’s the proposition of Archbishop Augustine Akubeze of Benin City. He issued his comments upon the 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence this month. In a speech entitled “Urgent call to save Nigeria at 60 from total collapse”, Archbishop Akubeze noted that it was difficult to celebrate the nation’s Diamond Jubilee when so many Nigerians are poor, hungry, or subject to sectarian violence. Queensland’s bishops reject euthanasia and promote palliative care People need assistance not to end their lives but at the end of their lives. That’s the message this week from the Catholic bishops of Queensland in Australia as they prepare to mark “No Euthanasia Sunday” this weekend. The government of Queensland, which is currently led by the Australian Labor Party, has asked an independent commission to provide draft legislation to legalize assisted suicide and euthanasia by March of next year. Pontifical charity promotes “One Million Children Praying the Rosary” The pontifical charity, Aid to the Church in Need, is inviting families, parishes and schools, around the world to participate in a prayer initiative entitled: “One Million Children Praying the Rosary”. The intention of the campaign is to promote world peace and unity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity is asking children to pray with their families or parishes at 9 am on Sunday October 18th or at the same time the next day with their school. Religious groups petition U.S. Congress for more security funding The Catholic Church has joined with other Christian denominations and other religious leaders to request that the United States Congress increase funding to help protect places of worship from attack and vandalism. In a letter sent to members of Congress on Monday, the interfaith coalition asked for more funds to be directed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program. It was established by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2005 to provide grants to charities and places of worship to help enhance their security measures. Abbot Erik Varden consecrated as new bishop of Trondheim After a wait of 11 years, the Diocese of Trondheim in Norway has a new bishop. He’s Bishop Erik Varden and he was ordained on Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Olav. Bishop Varden is a Cistercian monk, spiritual writer and musician. He is also the first Norwegian-born bishop of Trondheim. Born in 1974 into a Lutheran family, Erik Varden became a Catholic while a student at Cambridge University in England in 1993.