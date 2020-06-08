Notre-Dame workers start removal of fire-damaged scaffolding | AFP

AFP 8.6.2020 Workers at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday began the delicate task of removing tons of metal scaffolding that melted together during the fire that destroyed the monument's … More

AFP 8.6.2020 Workers at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday began the delicate task of removing tons of metal scaffolding that melted together during the fire that destroyed the monument's roof and spire last year. A lift carried workers into the middle of the tangled mass of some 40,000 tubes for a last evaluation, before others will be lowered by ropes from a crane overhead to start sawing apart the scaffolding this week, officials said. IMAGES