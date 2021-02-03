Clicks1.9K
February 4/July 12 Saint Veronica. The Lance and the Veil on Feb 16, 2015. [NOTE: Don't agree with all, said here.] Saint Veronica was a pious woman of Jerusalem in the first century AD, according…More
February 4/July 12 Saint Veronica.
The Lance and the Veil on Feb 16, 2015. [NOTE: Don't agree with all, said here.] Saint Veronica was a pious woman of Jerusalem in the first century AD, according to Christian tradition.[3] A celebrated saint in many pious Christian countries, the Acta Sanctorum published by the Bollandists gave her Feast (under February 4),[4] but the Jesuit Scholar Joseph Braun cited her commemoration in Festi Marianni on 13 January.
According to Church tradition, Veronica was moved with pity when she saw Jesus carrying his cross to Golgotha and gave him her veil that he might wipe his forehead. Jesus accepted the offering, held it to his face, and then handed it back to her—the image of his face miraculously impressed upon it. This piece of cloth became known as the Veil of Veronica.[5][6][7]
The name "Veronica" itself is a Latinisation of Berenice (Greek: Βερενίκη, Berenikē, with a secondary form Beronike), a Macedonian name, meaning "bearer of victory". The woman who offered her veil to Jesus was known by this name in the Byzantine East, but in the Latin West the name took a life of its own. As proven by a medieval text, "Veronica" was used by the 13th century as a designation for a relic venerated in Rome as the true image of Jesus. Since the Latin word for "true" or "authentic" happens to be vera, the theory emerged that the name itself is derived from the Latin phrase "true image", vera icon (one Latin word for image is icon, derived from Greek: εικόνα, eikona). In the 13th-century text and also in some later sources the term Veronica was used for the veil, not the person, but for centuries it has been better known as the name of the woman. The claim that the name Veronica is derived from vera icon proved to be very persistent and we encounter it until today. The Encyclopædia Britannica says this about the legend:
Eusebius in his Historia Ecclesiastica (vii 18) tells how at Caesarea Philippi lived the woman whom Christ healed of an issue of blood (Matthew 9:20-22). Legend was not long in providing the woman of the Gospel with a name. In the West she was identified with Martha of Bethany; in the East she was called Berenike, or Beronike, the name appearing in as early a work as the "Acta Pilati", the most ancient form of which goes back to the fourth century. The fanciful derivation of the name Veronica from the words Vera Icon (eikon) "true image" dates back to the "Otia Imperialia" (iii 25) of Gervase of Tilbury (fl. 1211), who says: "Est ergo Veronica pictura Domini vera" (translated: "The Veronica is, therefore, a true picture of the Lord.")
The Catholic Encyclopaedia of 1913 had this to say about the growth of the legend (translations in italics added):[8]
The belief in the existence of authentic images of Christ is connected with the old legend of King Abgar of Edessa and the apocryphal writing known as the "Mors Pilati" ("the Death of Pilate"). To distinguish at Rome the oldest and best known of these images it was called the vera icon (true image), which in the common tongue soon became "Veronica." It is thus designated in several medieval texts mentioned by the Bollandists (e.g. an old Missal of Augsburg has a Mass "De S. Veronica seu Vultus Domini" - "Saint Veronica, or the Face of the Lord"), and Matthew of Westminster speaks of the imprint of the image of the Savior which is called Veronica: "Effigies Domenici vultus quae Veronica nuncupatur" - "effigy of the face of the Lord which is called a Veronica". By degrees, popular imagination mistook this word for the name of a person and attached thereto several legends which vary according to the country.
The reference to Abgar is related to a similar legend in the Eastern Church, the Image of Edessa or Mandylion.
1. 1. Emmerick-Gedenktag am 9. Februar (Todestag)
Herzlich ist eingeladen zu einer Eucharistiefeier
mit Lichterprozession zum Grab der sel. Anna
Catharina Emmerick am Dienstag,
dem 9. Februar 2016, um 19.15 Uhr in der
Heilig-Kreuz-Kirche zu Dülmen……………
4. Aufruf Pater Bells
Der Arnsteiner Pater Alfred Bell ist vom Bischof
Dr. Felix Genn zum Beauftragten des Bistums
Münster für die Selig- und Heiligsprechung
ernannt worden. In der letzten Ausgabe der
Emmerickblätter hat er eindringlich aufgerufen,
um die Heiligsprechung unserer Anna Catharina
zu beten und Meldung zu machen, wenn
wunderbar erscheinende Erfahrungen mit Anna
Catharina Emmerick zu berichten sind.
Eine wichtige Voraussetzung für die
Heiligsprechung ist nämlich möglichst der
Nachweis eines Wunders, das auf die Fürsprache
der Seligen zurückzuführen ist.
Es hat eine erste Eingabe gegeben, die nun
einer sorgfältigen Prüfung unterzogen wird.
Halten wir alle die Augen auf, wo Anna Catharina
hilft! Pater Bell wartet: Bischöfliches Offizialat
Münster, Horsteberg 11, 48143 Münster …….“
Emmerickblätter Februar 2016 I Nr. 72
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick, The Dolorous Passion: CHAPTER XXXIV. The Veil of Veronica.
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick, The Dolorous Passion: CHAPTER XXXIV. The Veil of Veronica.
WHILE the procession was passing through a long street, an incident took place which made a strong impression upon Simon. Numbers of respectable persons were hurrying towards the Temple, of whom many got out of the way when they saw Jesus, from a Pharisaical fear of defilement, while others, on the contrary, stopped and expressed pity for his sufferings. But when the procession had advanced about two hundred steps from the spot where Simon began to assist our Lord in carrying his cross, the door of a beautiful house on the left opened, and a woman of majestic appearance, holding a young girl by the hand, came out, and walked up to the very head of the procession. Seraphia was the name of the brave woman who thus dared to confront the enraged multitude; she was the wife of Sirach, one of the councillors belonging to the Temple, and was afterwards known by the name of Veronica, which name was given from the words vera icon (true portrait), to commemorate her brave conduct on this day.
Seraphia had prepared some excellent aromatic wine, which she piously intended to present to our Lord to refresh him on his dolorous way to Calvary. She had been standing in the street for some time, and at last went back into the house to wait. She was, when I first saw her, enveloped in a long veil, and holding a little girl of nine years of age, whom she had adopted, by the hand; a large veil was likewise hanging on her arm, and the little girl endeavoured to hide the jar of wine when the procession approached. Those who were marching at the head of the
p. 242
procession tried to push. her back; but she made her way through the mob, the soldiers, and the archers, reached Jesus, fell on her knees before him, and presented the veil, saying at the same time, 'Permit me to wipe the face of my Lord.' Jesus took the veil in his left hand, wiped his bleeding face, and returned it with thanks. Seraphia kissed it, and put it under her cloak. The girl then timidly offered the wine, but the brutal soldiers would not allow Jesus to drink it. The suddenness of this courageous act of Seraphia had surprised the guards, and caused a momentary although unintentional halt, of which she had taken advantage to present the veil to her Divine Master. Both the Pharisees and the guards were greatly exasperated, not only by the sudden halt, but much more by the public testimony of veneration which was thus paid to Jesus, and they revenged themselves by striking and abusing him, while Seraphia returned in haste to her house.
No sooner did she reach her room than she placed the woollen veil on a table, and fell almost senseless on her knees. A friend who entered the room a short time after, found her thus kneeling, with the child weeping by her side, and saw, to his astonishment, the bloody countenance of our Lord imprinted upon the veil, a perfect likeness, although heartrending and painful to look upon. He roused Seraphia, and pointed to the veil. She again knelt down before it, and exclaimed through her tears, 'Now I shall indeed leave all with a happy heart, for my Lord has given me a remembrance of himself.' The texture of this veil was a species of very fine wool; it was three times the length of its width, and was generally worn on the shoulders. It was customary to present these veils to persons who were in affliction, or over-fatigued, or ill, that they might wipe their faces with them, and it was done in order to express sympathy or compassion. Veronica kept this veil until her death, and hung it at the head of her bed; it was then given to the Blessed Virgin, who left It to the Apostles, and they afterwards passed it on to the Church.
Seraphia and John the Baptist were cousins, her father
p. 243
and Zacharias being brothers. When Joachim and Anna brought the Blessed Virgin, who was then only four years old, up to Jerusalem, to place her among the virgins in the Temple, they lodged in the house of Zacharias, which was situated near the fish-market. Seraphia was at least five years older than the Blessed Virgin, was present at her marriage with St. Joseph, and was likewise related to the aged Simeon, who prophesied when the Child Jesus was put into his arms. She was brought up with his sons, both of whom, as well as Seraphia, he imbued with his ardent desire of seeing our Lord. When Jesus was twelve years old, and remained teaching in the Temple, Seraphia, who was not then married, sent food for him every day to a little inn, a quarter of a mile from Jerusalem, where he dwelt when he was not in the Temple. Mary went there for two days, when on her way from Bethlehem to Jerusalem to offer her Child in the Temple. The two old men who kept this inn were Essenians, and well acquainted with the Holy Family; it contained a kind of foundation for the poor, and Jesus and his disciples often went there for a night's lodging.
Seraphia married rather late in life; her husband, Sirach, was descended from the chaste Susannah, and was a member of the Sanhedrim. He was at first greatly opposed to our Lord, and his wife suffered much on account of her attachment to Jesus, and to the holy women, but Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus brought him to a better state of feeling, and he allowed Seraphia to follow our Lord. When Jesus was unjustly accused in the court of Caiphas, the husband of Seraphia joined with Joseph and Nicodemus in attempts to obtain the liberation of our Lord, and all three resigned their seats in the Council.
Seraphia was about fifty at the time of the triumphant procession of our Lord when he entered into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, and I then saw her take off her veil and spread it on the ground for him to walk upon. It was this same veil, which she presented to Jesus, at this his second procession, a procession which outwardly appeared
p. 244
to be far less glorious, but was in fact much more so. This veil obtained for her the name of Veronica, and it is still shown for the veneration of the faithful.
www.sacred-texts.com/chr/pjc/pjc48.htm
Aldate of Gloucester
Alfonso de Meneses
Aquilinus of Fossombrone
Aventinus of Chartres
Aventinus of Troyes
Cuanna of Lismore
Dionisio de Vilaregut
Donatus of Fossombrone
Eutychius of Rome
Filoromus of Alexandria
Firmus of Genoa
Frederick of Hallum
Gelasius of Fossombrone
Geminus of Fossombrone
Gilbert of Sempringham
Isidore of Pelusium
Jane of Valois
Aldate of Gloucester
Alfonso de Meneses
Aquilinus of Fossombrone
Aventinus of Chartres
Aventinus of Troyes
Cuanna of Lismore
Dionisio de Vilaregut
Donatus of Fossombrone
Eutychius of Rome
Filoromus of Alexandria
Firmus of Genoa
Frederick of Hallum
Gelasius of Fossombrone
Geminus of Fossombrone
Gilbert of Sempringham
Isidore of Pelusium
Jane of Valois
John de Britto
John of Irenopolis
John Speed
Joseph of Leonissa
Liephard of Cambrai
Magnus of Fossombrone
Maria de Mattias
Modan
Nicholas Studites
Nithard
Obitius
Phileas of Alexandria
Rabanus Maurus
Rembert
Themoius
Theophilus the Penitent
Vincent of Troyes
Vulgis of Lobbes
—
Jesuit Martyrs of Japan
—
Ammonisia
Augustus Gaius
Christian of Himmeroda
Gemolo
Gilbert of Limerick
Imerio di Bosto
Irmtruda
Louis Kavar
Michael Saito
catholicsaints.info/4-february/
Thursday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time
1st book of Kings 2:1-4.10-12.
When the time of David's death drew near, he gave these instructions to his son Solomon:
"I am going the way of all flesh. Take courage and be a man.
Keep the mandate of the LORD, your God, following his ways and observing his statutes, commands, ordinances, and decrees as they are written in the law of Moses, that you may succeed in whatever you do, wherever you turn,
and the LORD may fulfill the promise he made on my behalf when he said, 'If your sons so conduct themselves that they remain faithful to me with their whole heart and with their whole soul, you shall always have someone of your line on the throne of Israel.'
David rested with his ancestors and was buried in the City of David.
The length of David's reign over Israel was forty years: he reigned seven years in Hebron and thirty-three years in Jerusalem.
When Solomon was seated on the throne of his father David, with his sovereignty firmly established,
1st book of Chronicles 29:10.11ab.11d-12a.12bcd.
“Blessed may you be, O LORD,
God of Israel our father,
from eternity to eternity.”
“Yours, O LORD, are grandeur and power,
majesty, splendor, and glory.
“LORD, you are exalted over all.
Yours, O LORD, is the sovereignty;
you are exalted as head over all.
Riches and honor are from you.”
"You have dominion over all,
In your hand are power and might;
it is yours to give grandeur and strength to all.”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6:7-13.
Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits.
He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick--no food, no sack, no money in their belts.
They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic.
He said to them, "Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there.
Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you, leave there and shake the dust off your feet in testimony against them."
So they went off and preached repentance.
They drove out many demons, and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.
Commentary of the day : Blessed Charles de Foucauld
"He began to send them out"
dailygospel.org/main.php
