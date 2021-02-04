Colossal Deception: The Prelates Dictate Rules Which They Feel Free to Break - Viganò

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò sees a common thread between Pius XII's Holy Week liturgy and Paul VI's Novus Ordo, between Paul VI's ecumenical gestures, John Paul II's Assisi pantheon and Francis’ Pachamama.
In a January 31 letter to an anonymous priest, he explains that these developments became possible after the Council "because we obeyed the Pastors." Although some of their decisions seemed misguided, "we could not believe that they were deceiving us."
Viganò calls this a "colossal deception." It consists in the fact the Modernist prelates know that the good guys will obey their wicked orders, "They know that we, poor fools, as they think, see in them Christ's authority." Thus, the prelates dictate rules "to which only we must abide, while they themselves feel free to break them."
Therefore, Viganò says that it is necessary to disobey the pope, to denounce his errors and ask him to resign "precisely in order to defend the hierarchical communion with the Roman Pontiff."
He also suggests praying to God to call Francis to Himself "as soon as possible" if this could benefit the Church.
