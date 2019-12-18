 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Don Bosco

la verdad prevalece
Holiness
la verdad prevalece
Believe me, no one can be completely happy in this world if he is not at peace with God. Don Bosco
la verdad prevalece
"Be happy, but let your happiness be real, emanate from a sinless conscience". Don Bosco
