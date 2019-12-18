Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
80
Don Bosco
la verdad prevalece
2
1
yesterday
Holiness
DEFENSA DE LA FE
likes this.
12 hours ago
la verdad prevalece
yesterday
Believe me, no one can be completely happy in this world if he is not at peace with God. Don Bosco
DEFENSA DE LA FE
likes this.
12 hours ago
la verdad prevalece
yesterday
"Be happy, but let your happiness be real, emanate from a sinless conscience". Don Bosco
DEFENSA DE LA FE
likes this.
12 hours ago
