Support reopening of Hamomi Children's Centre (Kangemi Slums, Nairobi)

Hamomi Children's Centre located in Kangemi Slums, Nairobi is temporarily closed due to insufficient funds!
The Orphans and vulnerable children's well-being and Education depends on Donations, gifts and well wishers.
Our contribution no matter how small, makes a difference!
Help support Hamomi back on it's feet, Enable the Children realise their dreams/Potential

Facebook: Hamomi Children's Centre
Instagram:@Hamomi Children's Centre.

Your support and prayers are much appreciated.

VIdeo: Courtesy of So Grateful youtube channel.
reischnandwa@gmail.com

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Joy Nafungo,
Executive director Hamomi Children's
Centre.

TO DONATE VISIT: hamomi.org

E-mail

info@hamomi.org

Susie Marks, Board President: susie@hamomi.org

Joy Nafungo, Executive Director: joy@hamomi.org

Music: Hope
Musician: ILYA MARFIN
URL: icons8.com/music

Music: Hope
