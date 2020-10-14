ÁVILA: Birth of Saint Teresa of Ávila on March 28, 1515

by irapuato on 28.3.2015. After Fátima, we visited Ávila on March 9-10, 2015. We stayed near La Plaza de La Santa. The Convent of St. Teresa is one of two main destinations for Catholic pilgrims to … More

Convent of St. Teresa is one of two main destinations for Catholic pilgrims to

The Convento de Santa Teresa (Convent of St. Teresa) is the primary shrine of St. Teresa in Ávila. Located on the Plaza de la Santa, it stands over the site of Teresa's birth.

It is an active convent and much of it remains closed to visitors, but pilgrims can visit the site of Teresa's birthplace, now an elaborate chapel within the Baroque church. The chapel is decorated with scenes of the saint demonstrating her powers of levitation.

The Sala de Reliquias contains the relics of St. Teresa and St. John of the Cross. The exhibit of St. Teresa's relics include a finger from her right hand, the sole of one of her sandals, her rosary beads and a cord she used to flagellate herself. Also on the site is a small garden where St. Teresa played as a young girl.

St. Teresa's incorrupt heart and arm are enshrined and displayed at the Carmelite convent in the nearby town of Alba de Tormes. [We were there on a previous visit, some years ago.]



Visitor and Contact Information



Address:

Plaza de la Santa 2

Avila, Spain

Phone:

92-021-10-30

Hours:

Museum: May-Sept daily 10am-2pm and 4-5pm; Oct-Apr Tues-Sun 10am-1:30pm and 3:30-5:30pm.



Sala de Reliquias: daily 9:30am-1:30pm and 3:30-7:30pm



