February 22 The First Reading breski1



First Letter of Peter 5,1-4.

Beloved: I exhort the presbyters among you, as a fellow presbyter and witness to the sufferings of Christ and one who has a share in the glory to be revealed.

Tend the flock of God in your midst, (overseeing) not by constraint but willingly, as God would have it, not for shameful profit but eagerly.

Do not lord it over those assigned to you, but be examples to the flock.

And when the chief Shepherd is revealed, you will receive the unfading crown of glory.