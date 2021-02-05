Angel Food for Boys & Girls Vol 3: Keep the Rules TANBooks The author covers a variety of subjects including the authority of the Church through Charity and Christmas, Confession and Confirmation, … More

The author covers a variety of subjects including the authority of the Church through Charity and Christmas, Confession and Confirmation, to prayers for the dead, pride, visits to the Blessed Sacrament, vocations, Commandments, conscience, the devil, forgiveness of sins, humility, judgment, kindness, love of God, medals, superstition, the rosary, soul, unanswered prayer, etc. Each volume also has a topical index relating various subjects in the stories to chapters in the Baltimore Catechism (No. 2).