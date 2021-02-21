Angels Ministered to Him "The Spirit drove Jesus out into the wilderness and he remained there for forty days, and was tempted by Satan. He was with the wild beasts, and the angels looked after him. … More

"The Spirit drove Jesus out into the wilderness and he remained there for forty days, and was tempted by Satan. He was with the wild beasts, and the angels looked after him. After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the Good News from God. ‘The time has come’ he said ‘and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the Good News.’" – Mark 1:12-15, which is today's Gospel for the 1st Sunday of Lent. Medieval painted panel from the retablo in the Catedral Vieja of Salamanca.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr