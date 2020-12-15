Archbishop Viganò prays for President Trump and USA at Jericho March. The arc of the Covenant Today is the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Jericho marches should have an emblem, or flag, or banner with the … More

Archbishop Viganò prays for President Trump and USA at Jericho March.



The arc of the Covenant Today is the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Jericho marches should have an emblem, or flag, or banner with the image of our Blessed Mother.



God will crush the head of the serpent with Her.