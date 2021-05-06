Facebook's Oversight Board Refuses to Lift Ban on Donald Trump's Account | EWTN News Nightly Facebook's Oversight Board has refused to lift the ban on the account of former President Donald Trump, … More





Facebook's Oversight Board has refused to lift the ban on the account of former President Donald Trump, and the decision had raised a lot of questions. Senior Counsel and Spokesman for the Internet Accountability Project, Ian Prior, joins to share his reaction to the Oversight Board's decision, whether he was surprised and what effect this will have on the former president. Critics say the decision is a sideshow to larger issues regarding the social media giant's content moderation. Many have alleged Facebook, Google and Twitter have targeted and continue to target conservatives. Prior tells us how he would respond to this. The former president made an announcement earlier this week about forming his own social media platform. Prior discusses what he knows about that and whether he believes it will be successful. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly