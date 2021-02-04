EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 3, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden is not budging--as part of his proposed 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—that $1,400 go … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden is not budging--as part of his proposed 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—that $1,400 go to Americans who meet the income requirements. Wednesday morning, one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation. Others on President Biden's list of cabinet nominees are moving fairly swiftly through the confirmation process, despite objections from GOP Senators. Meanwhile, Commissioner with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Nadine Maenza, joins to discuss the current situation in Myanmar. In Montana, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last week that would ban the coverage of abortion procedures by health insurance plans offered through the state exchange. Executive director of the Montana Catholic Conference, Matthew Brower, joins to talk more about the bill and its significance. And finally this evening, a Catholic radio network recently opened a new studio in Erbil, Iraq. The radio network, Radio Maria, is a non-profit Catholic network that has stations in 77 countries across five continents. Coordinator of the Asia, Oceania and Middle East section, Joseph Nassar, joins to share why they wanted to start a radio station in Iraq. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 3, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden is not budging--as part of his proposed 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan—that $1,400 go to Americans who meet the income requirements. Wednesday morning, one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation. Others on President Biden's list of cabinet nominees are moving fairly swiftly through the confirmation process, despite objections from GOP Senators. Meanwhile, Commissioner with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Nadine Maenza, joins to discuss the current situation in Myanmar. In Montana, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last week that would ban the coverage of abortion procedures by health insurance plans offered through the state exchange. Executive director of the Montana Catholic Conference, Matthew Brower, joins to talk more about the bill and its significance. And finally this evening, a Catholic radio network recently opened a new studio in Erbil, Iraq. The radio network, Radio Maria, is a non-profit Catholic network that has stations in 77 countries across five continents. Coordinator of the Asia, Oceania and Middle East section, Joseph Nassar, joins to share why they wanted to start a radio station in Iraq. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly