Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-11 - Unfulfilled by the World… Filled with Christ!

One of eight children, Martin Connor grew up near Annapolis unfulfilled by the world around him. But since becoming a priest, author and speaker, he’s become filled with Christ…and wants to tell everyone about it.