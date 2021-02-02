The Lord said to Ezekiel:“Son of man, eat what is before you; eat this scroll, then go, speak to the house of Israel. So I opened my mouth and he gave me the scroll to eat. Son of man, he then said to me, feed your belly and fill your stomach with this scroll I am giving you. I ate it, and it was as sweet as honey in my mouth.” Ezekiel, chapter 3, verses 1 to 3Let’s ask Jesus to increase the grace of his Word in us.Ezekiel finds that the scroll tastes the golden honey of God. It’s the light that lights the way, that instructs, the Love that enters his heart. There’s all the sweetness and tenderness of God. This contrasts with the sometimes bitter taste of all that the world does wrong under the sun; sin, injustice, pride, greed, and all that leads to evil. Why is it bitter? Because the prophet now has his eyes open to the world. He now sees what’s wrong and that’s bitter.It is the difficulty of evangelization: the more we walk, the more we observe that there’s hatred, evil. Our eyes are opening. It twists our guts, makes our hearts bleed, but we’re confident that the world can improve. We’re also favored by the sweet honey of God’s tenderness. We’re called to give to Jesus the difficult situations that people experience, so that he may free them from the pain that makes them suffer.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas