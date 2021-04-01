With a Father's Heart Part III With a Father's Heart, the Year of St. Joseph, Part III. With host, Fr. Jim Korda, he speaks with Fr. Mike Swierz, President of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic School … More

With a Father's Heart, the Year of St. Joseph, Part III. With host, Fr. Jim Korda, he speaks with Fr. Mike Swierz, President of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic School in Youngstown, and Dr. Tom Sauline, Pastoral Minister of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.